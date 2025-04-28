Telangana min challenges KCR to discuss state’s progress in Assembly

Hyderabad: Telangana revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas on Sunday, April 27 challenged former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) to discuss the state’s progress in the Assembly.

The minister’s remarks came hours after KCR’s speech during the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party’s silver jubilee celebrations. Reddy lashed out at the BRS president saying it would have been better if he mentioned the mistakes he made during his tenure.

“KCR did not appoint a Dalit as the chief minister. He could have at least given the status of leader of opposition to a Dalit,” Srinivas remarked. He added that KCR is spreading propaganda that the Congress government is not providing welfare schemes and is looting the treasury.

Addressing the media, the minister said, “Contractors had dues and arrears during the BRS rule. Sarpanches in villages face tough times after the then BRS government completely neglected the panchayats and did not provide funds.”

He added that in the public meeting, KCR spewed venom on the Congress government, which has taken up several people’s welfare schemes in Telangana. “KCR made the rich Telangana state poor by looting money.”