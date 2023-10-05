Telangana min hits out at PM Modi over false allegations

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for claiming that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had requested Modi to admit his party into the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Yadav said that it is wrong to make false allegations instead of granting funds and approving state requests.

“We have to try and understand what the PM has blabbered. If KCR had met with the PM after the municipal elections, why hide it until now? It is wrong to make false allegations instead of granting funds and approving state requests,” the Telangana Minister said while addressing a meeting in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Yadav said that both the Prime Minister as well as the Congress speak as they wish and lie to the people since elections are around the corner.

“Yesterday Prime Minister came and spoke as he wished. Congress speak as they wish. All I am asking is, it is been 75 years since we got independence. They have seen and been in power in the centre. How many more lies will they tell to the people? Just because elections are coming, PM spoke as he wished, yesterday,” the Telangana Minister said.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader said that they need not take the Prime Minister’s permission if they want to appoint Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao, popularly known as KTR, as the Chief Minister.

“If we want to make KTR CM, why should we go to Prime Minister? We have our own MLA and leaders. If such a decision should be made, it will be a party decision. No one will need the Prime Minister’s permission for this,” the state Animal Husbandry Minister said.

Hitting out at both Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Congress in Telangana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the “two family-run parties” known for corruption and commission have halted the progress of the poll-bound state.

Addressing a gathering in Telangana, PM Modi said, “The government of Telangana is a car but the steering wheel is in the hands of someone else… The progress of Telangana has been halted by two family-run parties. Both of these family-run parties are known for their corruption and commission.”

The Prime Minister said that these people run their party like a private limited company, where the top posts are held by members of the family or their aides.

Telangana will go to poll at the end of this year. The state is expected to see a three-pronged contest between the BRS, the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party.