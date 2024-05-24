Telangana min Jupally denies role in murder of BRS leaders in Kollapur

Hyderabad: Telangana tourism minister Jupally Krishna Rao on Friday dismissed allegations of his involvement in the murders of by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders in Wanaparthy district. BRS working president KT Rama Rao’s (KTR) had earlier alleged that Jupally was involved in the murder of BRS leader Sridhar Reddy in Chinnambavi mandal that.

Jupally Krishna Rao also challenged KTR and BRS leader RS Praveen Kumar to come to Lakshmipally Chowrastha, where he suggested that the people be allowed to make their own judgement on the murder.

Addressing media at Gandhi Bhavan on Friday, Congress minister Jupally Krishna Rao “advised” KTR and Praveen Kumar to stop their “bewakoof” talk, or be prepared to face a defamation suit. He said he had no problem if a judicial inquiry is ordered to investigate the murder, and demanded an apology from the ex-BRS minister for the allegations against him.

Also mentioning that Sridhar Reddy had no connection with politics, Jupally Krishna Rao said that the deceased was a close relative of former Kollapur MLA Beeram Harshavardhan Reddy, and had financial ties with him. He also said that the deceased was involved in a land dispute within his relatives, and was responsible for the sufferings of many families in the constituency.

“Go to Gandrapally and Lakshmipally villages and ask the people. They will tell you who murdered them. It won’t be tolerated if you make such false allegations again,” he warned KTR.

Reminding KTR of the ‘infamous’ Nerella incident where Dalits were brutally tortured while in custody for going against the sand mafia during the BRS regime, Jupally said that those who perpetrated such atrocities had no right to lay allegations against him.