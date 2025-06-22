Telangana min Komatireddy asks for acceleration of infrastructure projects

Hyderabad: Minister for Roads & Buildings (R&B) Komatireddy Venkat Reddy held a review meeting with R&B officials at the Dr BR Ambedkar State Secretariat on Sunday, June 22, directing them to speed up the construction work and finish critical infrastructure projects swiftly.

The minister reviewed the status of five pending Integrated District Office Complexes (IDOCs) in Adilabad, Warangal, Mulugu, Narayanpet, and Karimnagar and instructed the Warangal and Mulugu IDOCs, which are in the final stages, to be completed immediately.

While reviewing the pending ROB (Rail Over Bridge) constructions, he specifically asked for the Madhavnagar ROB in Nizamabad to be completed at the earliest.

Also Read US travel advisory warns against Northern Telangana trips

When officials brought the issue of pending bills of contractors and work agencies to the minister’s notice, he assured them, saying he would discuss the matter with chief minister A Revanth Reddy and deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka.

Finally, he instructed officials to focus on ROBs, medical colleges, and Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) hospitals that are in the final stages of construction.