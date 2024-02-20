Telangana min Konda Surekha down with dengue, misses Medaram Jatara

Minister also said that she was unable to attend the assembly session as her condition did not improve over five days.

Telangana minister for forests and endowment, Konda Surekha.

Hyderabad: The minister of environment and forest of Telangana, Konda Surekha, has been diagnosed with dengue. On Tuesday, the minister shared a video on X, stating that she has been prescribed antibiotics and has been at home for the last few days.

The minister also said that she was unable to attend the Assembly session as her condition did not improve over five days.

It is understood that the minister is closely monitoring the preparations for the upcoming Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara at Medaram, which she was supposed to attend.

