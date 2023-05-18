Telangana min KTR receives warm welcome at New York’s JFK Airport

Hyderabad: NRIs accorded a warm welcome to Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao as he arrived at John F. Kennedy International Airport, New York, USA, for a week-long business tour.

The minister has been invited to deliver the inaugural address at the World Environmental and Water Resources Congress by the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) to be held in Henderson, Nevada between May 21-25.

During the congress, KTR will highlight Telangana’s transformative projects including the monumental Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project and Mission Bhagiratha, reshaping the state’s landscape.

KTR will actively participate in business meetings, pursuing investments that will further elevate Telangana’s prosperity.