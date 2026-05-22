Telangana: Min Ponnam urges farmers not to burn paddy stubble

Hyderabad: Telangana Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Friday, May 22, appealed to farmers not to burn paddy and maize stubble after harvest, warning that the practice poses serious risks to the environment, public health, and agricultural property.

The minister’s appeal came in the wake of recent fire-related incidents in Telangana linked to stubble burning.

Minister refers to the recent tragic incidents

Referring to an incident reported on Thursday in Guntoorupalle village of Elkathurthy mandal in Husnabad constituency, Ponnam Prabhakar said a tractor carrying hay bundles was completely gutted after flames from burning paddy residue spread rapidly due to strong winds.

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In another tragic incident, Noone Munthala Sattaiah, father of Transport Department beat reporter Venkanna, reportedly died after inhaling smoke while burning paddy stubble in agricultural fields.

Expressing grief over the incidents, the minister urged farmers to remain vigilant and adopt safer alternatives for managing crop residue.

He said burning paddy and maize stubble destroys organic matter and beneficial microorganisms in the soil, reducing soil fertility and harming long-term agricultural productivity. The practice also increases air pollution and can lead to respiratory and other health issues among the public.

వరి కొయ్యకాలు తగులబెట్టవద్దు – రైతులకు విజ్ఞప్తి



వరి కోతల అనంతరం వరి, మొక్కజొన్న కొయ్యకాలకు నిప్పు పెట్టడం వల్ల పర్యావరణానికి, ప్రజల ఆరోగ్యానికి, రైతుల ఆస్తులకు తీవ్ర నష్టం జరుగుతోంది. నిన్న గురువారం హుస్నాబాద్ నియోజకవర్గం ఎల్కతుర్తి మండలం గుంటూరుపల్లెలో వరి కొయ్యకాలకు నిప్పు… — Ponnam Prabhakar (@Ponnam_INC) May 22, 2026

Ponnam Prabhakar further warned that uncontrolled fires can spread to nearby fields, trees, and electricity lines, causing major fire accidents and financial losses to farmers.

Adopt alternative methods: Min

The minister advised farmers to adopt alternative methods such as mixing crop residue back into the soil using tractors, using straw as cattle feed, preparing compost or organic manure, utilising it for mushroom cultivation, or collecting and selling the residue through baler machines.

He noted that the Agriculture Department has been promoting sustainable residue management practices and discouraging stubble burning across the state.

Appealing to farmers to act responsibly, the minister said collective efforts were necessary to prevent accidents, protect the environment, and safeguard public health.