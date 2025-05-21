Telangana min proposes dedicated fund for environmental protection

Hyderabad: Telangana Panchayat Raj and Rural Development minister Seethakka has announced that she will recommend to the cabinet the creation of a special fund under the Water, Land, and Trees Act (WALTA) to strengthen environmental protection efforts in the state.

She stated that the responsibility for implementing WALTA in the state capital will be assigned to the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA).

Chairing a meeting of the state WALTA authority at the Secretariat on Tuesday, minister Seethakka emphasised the need for robust enforcement of the Act.

She outlined plans to appoint authorities at the mandal, division, and state levels to oversee the Act’s implementation and warned that strict action would be taken against those violating environmental laws.

Rainwater harvesting as key agenda

The minister stressed that rainwater harvesting and environmental protection should be prioritised in every village and ward.

She called for these topics to be included in the agendas of village and ward sabhas and for comprehensive awareness campaigns to be conducted among the public.

Seethakka underscored the importance of implementing WALTA strictly for both environmental sustainability and the development of local communities.

She urged all departments to focus on preventing water misuse and recommended that policies be developed in consultation with experts, scientists, and environmentalists.

Special WALTA awareness programs will be conducted for a week, and committees comprising MPs, MLAs, and local officials will be formed to hold meetings regularly. WALTA authorities are to meet every three months to review progress.

Groundwater zoning and resource mapping

The minister directed that villages be categorised into green, orange, and red zones based on groundwater levels, with these classifications clearly displayed on panchayat walls. Detailed information on water resources, borewells, and wells must be collected for each village.

She also called for the continuous implementation of soak pits and rainwater harvesting initiatives.

The meeting was attended by MLA Kale Yadayya, Water Resources Committee chairman Dusharla Satyanarayana, professors Rajasekhar and Panduranga Reddy, and environmental activists Venkanna and Yogeshwar, among others.