Telangana min Seethakka sends notice to KCR, BRS over corruption claim

Hyderabad: Telangana Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Danasari Anusuya aka Seethakka on April 12 sent legal notices to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and its president K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) over allegations of corruption against her in the distribution of mobile phones for Anganwadi workers.

In a legal notice sent by her lawyer, minister Seethakka pointed out to posts on social media by the BRS party’s official handle and its spokesperson Manne Krishank, wherein it was alleged that her ministry purchased Samsung A06 phones at an inflated cost. “The cost of Samsung A06 phones given to Anganwadi is only Rs 8,499. But Sitakka who showed the cost of one phone is Rs 14,499 and committed corruption of Rs 30 crores,” alleged the BRS.

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In its notice to KCR and the BRS, Telangana minister Seethakka mentioned all the social media handles where the allegations were made. Calling it “mischievous, the she stated that the posts on X so far have generated over 17000 views, 356 views and 846 likes. Similarly, a post on Facebook by the BRS has received 846 likes, 81 comments an 240 shares, added the notice.

Stating that the allegations and posts have been posted on the internet to defame minister Seethakka, the minister denied the corruption claims. “Our client further states that the said allegations of political issues in our intended to impute corruption and misappropriation against a constitutional functionary,” the notice added.

Calling for the takedown of the posts, the Telangana minister also has asked the BRS and KCR to issue an apology for “targetting” her.