Telangana min urges Centre to sanction IDTR for Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar has requested the Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari to sanction an Institute of Driving Training and Research (IDTR) for Hyderabad. The state government has identified a 40-acre plot of land in the Medchal-Malkajgiri district for the project.

Prabhakar met Gadkari at his residence in New Delhi on Wednesday, November 27, and outlined several initiatives from the state government. These included the waiver of road tax and registration charges for electric vehicles in Telangana, the sanctioning of two registered vehicle scrapping facilities, and the administrative approval for 37 automated vehicle fitness testing centres in the state.

The minister urged Gadkari to approve the establishment of an IDTR similar to the one in Delhi, through the Fifteenth Finance Commission. He also requested the Union minister to approve multi-lane vehicle fitness testing stations, the creation of an integrated command control centre for public safety, and the monitoring of vehicular traffic.

Additionally, Prabhakar sought support for setting up 21 automated driving testing tracks with modern technology to expedite testing processes.

For electronic enforcement and automatic e-challan generation, the minister asked the Centre to identify suitable state and national highways and integrate vehicle data from the transport department’s portal into the national register maintained by the National Informatics Centre (NIC).

Furthermore, Prabhakar requested funding for the technical training of motor vehicle inspectors and assistant inspectors, along with support for the establishment of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in the state.

He also called on Gadkari to approve the development of dual carriageways for several single-lane roads in the Husnabad assembly constituency, located in Karimnagar district.

Also Read Telangana CM seeks transfer of defence land for Gandhi Sarovar project

He also requested the centre to sanction multi-lane vehicle fitness testing stations, establish an integrated command control centre for public safety and monitor vehicular traffic, for support for the establishment of 21 automated driving testing tracks with modern technology for speedy testing.

For electronic enforcement and automatic e-challan generation, the centre has been urged to identify state and national highways for the purpose, in addition to posting the data of vehicles from the transport department’s portal to the national register being operated by the national informatics centre (NIC).

Prabhakar has also sought funds for technical training of motor vehicle inspectors and assistant motor vehicle inspectors, and support from the centre on the establishment of EV charging stations in the state.

He also requested Gadkari to sanction double roads for various single roads in the Husnabad Assembly constituency in Karimnagar district.