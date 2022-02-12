Telangana: Minimum temperature in many parts drops to single-digit

Hyderabad: Many parts of Telangana have experienced temperatures in the single-digit in the previous 24 hours. Arli near Adilabad, according to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), had the lowest temperature in the state in the last 24 hours, at 8 degrees Celsius.

Telangana: Minimum temperature recorded in last 24 hours

Apart from Arli, Adilabad’s Bazarhathnoor recorded 8 degrees Celsius, followed by Kerameri in Komaram Bheem 8.2 degrees Celsius, Bela in Adilabad 8.3 degrees Celsius, Sonala in Adilabad 8.8 degrees Celsius, Pippaldhari in Adilabad 8.8 degrees Celsius, Lokari in Adilabad 9.1 degrees Celsius, Ravindranagar in Komaram Bheem-9.1 degrees Celsius.

Hyderabad: Minimum temperature recorded in last 24 hours

According to TSDPS, the lowest temperature was 14.1 degrees Celsius at Bandlaguda in Medchal Malkajgiri in GHMC, followed by 14.8 degrees Celsius at the BHEL facility in Sangareddy. The temperature at West Marredpally, Hyderabad, was 16.1 degrees Celsius.

T Balaji, also known as Telangana Weatherman, took to his Twitter account and tweeted, “Cold Spell Ahead. With the dry & cold northerlies, there will be a cold wave in the next three days. North Telangana will witness temp upto 7-9°C & upto 10-11°C in Hyderabad,”