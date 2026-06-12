Telangana Minister Azharuddin reviews preparations for Muharram

He asked officials to pay special attention to aspects such as cleanliness, street lighting, drinking water facilities, medical services, transportation, security, traffic management, and uninterrupted power supply.

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Telangana Minister Azharuddin reviews preparations for Muharram 2026
Telangana Minister Azharuddin reviews preparations for Muharram 2026

Hyderabad: Telangana Minorities Welfare Minister Mohammed Azharuddin conducted a review meeting on Muharram preparations at the Secretariat on Friday, June 12.

The minister reviewed arrangements for the Bibi-ka-Alam procession and directed all departments to work in coordination to ensure the program takes place peacefully.

He asked officials to pay special attention to aspects such as cleanliness, street lighting, drinking water facilities, medical services, transportation, security, traffic management, and uninterrupted power supply.

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He also asked Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) officials to operate sufficient buses for the convenience of devotees and directed the Telangana Waqf Board to coordinate with all departments to complete repairs and maintenance works in Ashoorkhanas on time.

Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) Chairman Fahim Qureshi, Minorities Welfare Department Secretary B Shafiyulla, Collectors of Hyderabad, Rangareddy, and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts and other officials were also present at the meeting.

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