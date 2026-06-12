1st batch of Haj pilgrims returns to Hyderabad from Saudi Arabia.

Hyderabad: The return journey of Haj 2026 pilgrims to Hyderabad began on Friday, June 12, with the first batch arriving safely at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Shamshabad, at 6 am after completing the annual pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

The Telangana State Haj Committee made elaborate arrangements to welcome the returning pilgrims. Family members, relatives and well-wishers gathered at the airport to receive the Hajis.

Haj chairman greets pilgrims upon arrival

Telangana State Haj Committee chairman Syed Shah Ghulam Afzal Biyabani, popularly known as Khusro Pasha, led the reception and greeted the pilgrims upon their arrival. He was joined by Haj Committee executive officer Mohammed Asadullah, committee members and staff.

Officials of the Haj Committee said the safe return of the pilgrims after performing one of Islam’s most significant religious obligations was a matter of great happiness for the people of Telangana. They expressed satisfaction over the smooth conduct of the pilgrimage and the successful arrangements made for the pilgrims’ return, a press release said.

Among those also present at the airport to receive the first batch were Minority Welfare minister Mohammed Azharuddin and AIMIM MLC Rahmath Baig.

The return journey of Haj 2026 pilgrims to Hyderabad began on Friday, June 12, with the first batch arriving safely at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Shamshabad, at 6 am after completing the annual pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.



The Telangana State Haj Committee… pic.twitter.com/ZCL55tS4AG — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 12, 2026

The officials extended their greetings to the pilgrims and wished them good health and prosperity. More batches of Haj pilgrims are expected to arrive in Hyderabad over the coming days, with the Haj Committee putting in place comprehensive arrangements to ensure their smooth reception and onward journey, the release added.