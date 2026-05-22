Telangana Haj Camp 2026 concludes successfully, 9,685 pilgrims depart

Hyderabad: The Haj Camp-2026, organised at the Hajj House in Nampally to facilitate pilgrims travelling for the annual Hajj pilgrimage, concluded successfully on Thursday, according to Telangana State Haj Committee Chairman Syed Ghulam Afzal Biabani.

The camp, which began on May 4, coordinated the departure of Haj pilgrims from multiple states. Addressing the media at Haj House, the chairman said a total of 9,685 pilgrims from 15 states were sent for Haj this year.

Later, accompanied by Muslim religious leaders, Biabani flagged off the final bus carrying Haj pilgrims and bid farewell to the last batch of travellers.

Financial assitance from Telangana govt

He said the Telangana government extended financial assistance after the Centre increased the Haj fee by Rs 10,000 per pilgrim. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy sanctioned Rs 7 crore to the State Haj Committee to reduce the additional burden on pilgrims, he added.

To assist pilgrims and their families, the committee set up a special control room at the Nampally Haj House. Officials shared the helpline numbers 040-29303100 and 040-29303101 for support and coordination.

Several Haj Committee representatives, religious scholars, inspectors and officials participated in the concluding programme.