HC judge injured in accident taken to hosp in minister’s motorcade

Hyderabad: Telangana energy minister Jagadish Reddy, on Sunday used his convoy to rush an injured high court judge from Suryapet to Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad.

Jagadish Reddy was attending a programme in Suryapet when he was informed that Andhra Pradesh HC judge Sujatha Vaddiboina had received injuries in a road accident.

Justice Sujatha’s car lost control and overturned on the Vijayawada highway, on the outskirts of Tirumalagiri on Sunday. While justice Sujatha sustained head injuries, her gunman and driver escaped unharmed.

Upon information, the police arrived at the accident site and shifted justice Sujatha to a private hospital in Suryapet. However, when the doctors referred her to a hospital in Hyderabad for better treatment, Jagadish Reddy acted wisely and rushed the judge to the private hospital in his convoy.

The ambulance carrying justice Sujatha was placed in the middle of the minister’s convoy to ensure the judge reached the hospital at the earliest.