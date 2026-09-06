Telangana Minister urges KCR to attend Assembly Monsoon Session

Hyderabad: Slamming BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao for largely staying away from the Assembly, Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Sunday urged the former CM to attend the monsoon session beginning on Monday.

The ruling Congress organised a ‘maha dharna’ (mass protest) here, demanding the resignation of Rao, popularly known as KCR, for allegedly staying away from the Assembly while drawing a salary and other perks.

“KCR, who served as chief minister for 10 years, should have attended the House and presented his views as a responsible Leader of the Opposition. But he is misusing public money by not attending the Assembly. Society is questioning this,” Prabhakar claimed.

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“If a government employee does not attend work, he is removed from service. People are now raising this question, and Congress is taking up the issue of the Opposition leadership on their behalf,” he added.

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Highlighting the Congress government’s welfare schemes, such as free travel for women in RTC buses, distribution of fine-variety rice, the Indiramma housing scheme for the poor and the filling of 72,000 government vacancies, he urged party workers to publicise the initiatives among the people.

Training his guns on the BJP, Prabhakar said the party should tell the people what the NDA government at the Centre had done for Telangana.

He alleged that the BRS and BJP were working together to defame the Congress government.

State IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and several other Congress leaders addressed the ‘maha dharna’.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had earlier criticised KCR for largely staying away from the Assembly, saying at a recent public meeting that the state had spent Rs 1.24 crore on his salary and Rs 21 crore on his security, bullet-proof vehicles and other facilities over the last 1,000 days.