Telangana Assembly Monsoon Session set for stormy start on Sep 7

Hyderabad: The monsoon session of the Telangana assembly beginning on Monday is expected to be stormy as the ruling Congress and main opposition BRS prepare to lock horns while the BJP looks to pressure the government on various issues.

Asserting that his government was ready to debate on all issues, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy accused Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) of “confining himself to his farmhouse” and mostly staying away from the assembly and even public engagements since losing power in December 2023.

Vowing to “expose” the BRS, Reddy challenged KCR to attend the session for a debate on the Congress government’s first 1,000 days in power and the 10-year rule of the previous BRS regime.

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Following a call given by him, the Congress activists held protests in the last few days demanding the resignation of KCR from the post of opposition leader for not attending the assembly.

At a recent public meeting, Reddy pointed out that the state spent Rs 1.24 crores on KCR’s salary in the last 1,000 days and Rs 21 crores on his security, bullet-proof vehicles and other facilities.

The Congress’ demand for KCR’s resignation from the Leader of Opposition (LoP) post is expected to meet stiff resistance from the BRS.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR), who released a ‘chargesheet’ against the Congress government that recently completed 1,000 days in office, alleged that the government has failed to deliver on several key promises and has also fallen short on governance across major sectors.

He charged that the government’s performance over the past 1,000 days resulted in growing difficulties for farmers, students, unemployed youth, women, employees and other sections.

The BRS also plans to corner the state government on unfulfilled poll promises, including pending dues of the tuition fees reimbursement scheme, the Rs five lakh ‘bharosa’ card for students, ‘scootys’ for girl students, and the merger of polytechnic with Young India Skills University, Rama Rao has said.

The BJP is preparing to attack the government on various issues such as the inclusion of lands on a large scale in the prohibitive list under Section 22 A of the Registration Act, besides the unfulfilled promises of the ruling Congress during the assembly session.

In response to the recent CJP-led protest in Delhi over the NEET issue, CM Revanth Reddy said in July that the state government would pass a resolution in the assembly to reduce the minimum age for becoming a candidate for Lok Sabha or Assembly election to 21 from 25.