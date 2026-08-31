CM dares KCR to debate Congress’ 1,000 days vs BRS decade rule

Hyderabad: As his government prepares to complete 1,000 days in office on Tuesday, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday, August 31, sought to compare the Congress government’s record with the BRS’s decade-long rule, challenging Opposition leader K. Chandrashekhar Rao to a debate in the Assembly on their respective performances.

The next Assembly session is slated to begin September 7.

Speaking after inaugurating the Moosarambagh-Amberpet bridge, Reddy went on to call for dharnas against KCR, who had confined himself to his farmhouse and had barely met anyone in the past 1,000 days and hadn’t attended an Assembly session.

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He said these protests must begin Tuesday and go on for six days, demanding KCR’s resignation. “Is there any other Opposition leader in the country who has stayed out of the public eye for 1,000 days? Telangana is a state where the main Opposition has completely failed,” alleging that BRS sold its party workers’ blood via blood donation camps at its office.

‘What should be done with KCR?’

Reddy claimed that KCR drew Rs 1.24 crore in salary over 1,000 days, and another Rs 22 crore was spent on his security and other facilities. However, he said, “If a government employee fails to report for duty for a year, they are dismissed. What should be done with KCR?”

Pointing out that while he never misused the power, he wondered why KCR was not meeting the poor, women, the tribals, or the students, alleging that the former CM stepped out only for his grandson’s hospital visit. In comparison, he claimed, he hadn’t taken a day’s leave in the past 1,000 days.

Accusing KCR of elevating his own family members to Cabinet posts during his tenure as the CM, Reddy said his own government had Ponnam Prabhakar and Vakiti Srihari as ministers. He said that while KCR made his own son, KTR, the BRS working president, TPCC appointed Mahesh Goud, who comes from the weaker section, as its chief.

‘KCR’s family looted public money’

During the BRS rule, Reddy said KCR’s family, including KTR and Kavitha, looted public money and built sprawling farmhouses. “We have spent Rs 3,500 crore under the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. The Osmania Hospital was inundated during the floods, but the KCR government did not take any measures. Our government is constructing a new Osmania Hospital for Rs 2,000 crore,” he said.

Talking of his government’s schemes, CM Revanth Reddy listed the allotment of ‘Indiramma’ houses in the names of women, issuing ration cards, and providing six kilograms of fine-quality rice to 3.48 crore people.

“Did KCR ever give this any thought? We are constructing 7 lakh ‘Indiramma’ houses and building one lakh ‘Indiramma’ houses for the poor in Hyderabad,” the Chief Minister said, even as he touched upon the other accomplishments of his government, including the BC caste census, a policy for gig workers, and new policies for sports, IT, tourism, and endowments.