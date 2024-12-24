Telangana minister visits KGBV school, urges teachers on strike to resume duty

Hyderabad: State transport and BC welfare minister Ponnam Prabhakar visited the KGBV (Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya) school in Chigurumamidi Mandal center of Husnabad constituency on Tuesday, December 24. During the visit, Prabhakar interacted with students to understand the issues they are facing due to the teachers being on strike.

He instructed the teachers who were still on duty to ensure that all classes were conducted smoothly despite half of the teachers participating in the strike. Considering the upcoming exams and the incomplete syllabus, he appealed to the KGBV teachers to call off their strike. He assured the government would address their issues and urged them to resume their duties. He spoke over the phone with state leaders of the striking teachers and senior officials from the education department to resolve the matter.

He directed officials to take all necessary measures to ensure that students do not face any difficulties. Later, he interacted with students in each classroom at the KGBV school.

He inquired about the quality of the meals being provided after the government increased diet charges. The students informed him that they were receiving quality meals, with vegetables and other food items being served as per the menu.

The minister inspected the school kitchen and examined the cooked meals, including rice and curries served for lunch. He also inspected the vegetables available and instructed that the quality of ingredients used in cooking should not be compromised.