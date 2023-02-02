Telangana ministers are all ‘crorepatis’: ADR report

The report further stated that 13 out of 17 ministers (76 per cent) have been named in criminal cases in Telangana.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 2nd February 2023 4:13 pm IST
Telangana ministers are all 'millionaires': ADR report
(Representative image)

Hyderabad: The Association for Democratic Reforms’s (ADR) report states that all the 17 ministers in Telangana are ‘crorepatis’, while two amount them are facing attempt-to-murder charges.

The IT and Industries minister KT Rama Rao owns Rs 41 crore in assets and Rs 27 crore in liabilities, one of the highest among ministers across the country.

According to the report, ministers in other states and union territories like Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Manipur, Puducherry and Uttarakhand have possession of at least Rs 1 crore.

The report further stated that 13 out of 17 ministers (76 per cent) have been named in criminal cases in Telangana.

Also Read
Political Leaders must focus on economics, not politics: KTR

Also, finance minister T Harish Rao has been named in 41 cases, of which 31 are serious Indian Penal Code (IPC) charges.

However, most of them are related to his participation in the separate statehood movement, said the reports.

While two ministers are facing attempt-to-murder charges, 10 (59 percent) have been named in serious serious criminal cases.

These details were based on the self-declaration of the ministers where a minister declared that he was convicted in a crime against woman case.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button