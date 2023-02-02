Telangana ministers are all ‘crorepatis’: ADR report

Hyderabad: The Association for Democratic Reforms’s (ADR) report states that all the 17 ministers in Telangana are ‘crorepatis’, while two amount them are facing attempt-to-murder charges.

The IT and Industries minister KT Rama Rao owns Rs 41 crore in assets and Rs 27 crore in liabilities, one of the highest among ministers across the country.

According to the report, ministers in other states and union territories like Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Manipur, Puducherry and Uttarakhand have possession of at least Rs 1 crore.

The report further stated that 13 out of 17 ministers (76 per cent) have been named in criminal cases in Telangana.

Also, finance minister T Harish Rao has been named in 41 cases, of which 31 are serious Indian Penal Code (IPC) charges.

However, most of them are related to his participation in the separate statehood movement, said the reports.

While two ministers are facing attempt-to-murder charges, 10 (59 percent) have been named in serious serious criminal cases.

These details were based on the self-declaration of the ministers where a minister declared that he was convicted in a crime against woman case.