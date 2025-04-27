Telangana ministers condemn ‘villain No. 1’ remark of KCR on Congress

Hyderabad: Responding to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief K Chandrasekhar Rao’s (KCR) attack on the Congress government during the pink party’s silver jubilee celebrations held at Elkaturthy in Hanamonda district on Sunday, April 27, BC welfare minister Ponnam Prabhakar strongly condemned his allegation of Congress being number one villain of Telangana.

Addressing the media after KCR’s speech, Ponnam reminded that had it not been for former UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, the Bill to give statehood to Telangana in the parliament wouldn’t have been possible.

He called upon the Congress workers to felicitate the portraits of Sonia Gandhi on Monday, April 27, by performing ‘Abhishekam‘ with milk across the state, and protest KCR’s criticism of Congress.

Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy challenged the former to fix a date for a special assembly session, to debate the 10-year rule of the previous BRS government, and the work done during the Congress government since its formation.

Reddy said that the former was feeling insecure about the work being done by the Congress government, the reason why he was venting out his frustration, in a hurry to reclaim the ‘CM’s chair’ which he has lost after the 2023 assembly elections.

On KCR’s allegations against the Telangana police department that they prevented the BRS workers from attending the public meeting in Elkaturthy, Reddy said that the massive public meeting of BRS wouldn’t have become a success as being claimed by its leaders, if the Congress government wanted to prevent the meeting from happening.

“On June 2, 2023, when Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had come to attend a public meeting in Khammam, despite requesting the then BRS government to ferry TGSRTC buses for that meeting, you told the RTC not to provide a single bus. Forget about buses, even three-wheelers and two-wheelers were prevented from reaching that venue at the time,” he reminded.

Reddy also reminded that it was during the BRS government, when the police was used to tap the phone conversations between husbands and wives, political leaders among others.

Women and child welfare minister Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka felt that KCR’s speech was reminiscent of an autocrat shedding tears before the people after losing power, at a time when his family was in political turmoil, with the family members competing to assert their authority on the party.

She criticised KCR’s comments on Mahalakshmi scheme, while pointing out out that the free bus rides were helping the poor women save Rs 4,000 per month.

Seethakka said that KCR, who termed discussions in the assembly as ‘waste talk’ didn’t have any right to enter the assembly anymore.