Telangana: Ministers review ‘master plan’ for Medaram Jatara

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has finalised a ‘master plan’ for the Medaram Jatara, often referred to as the ‘Kumbh Mela of Telangana’, focusing on the expansion of temple premises and modernisation of the Sammakka-Saralamma pedestal (Gaddelu).

Telangana Minister for Revenue Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, along with Minister for Panchayat Raj Dhanasri Anasuya and Minister for Tribal Welfare Alduri Laxman Kumar, reviewed the plan at the Secretariat on Thursday, September 18 and asked for an action plan to be submitted within 2 days.

Minister Srinivasa Reddy said that the modernisation works will begin after getting approval from Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and will be completed in 100 days.

The plan calls for modernisation of the Gaddelu, designing of the main temple entrance, construction of compound walls with stone finish, and expansion of temple premises to ensure hassle-free darshan for lakhs of devotees.

The Ministers also highlighted that previously, devotees could not have a proper darshan of Pagididderaju and Govindaraju due to congested queue lines and suggested expansion of the temple courtyard to facilitate convenience.

Additionally, all surrounding temples in Medaram will be beautified to enhance the spiritual ambience.

Medaram Jatara in Telangana

Medaram Jatara is a massive tribal festival that takes place every two years in Medaram village of Mulugu district in Telangana. The festival is said to be second only to the Kumbh Mela in terms of attendees.

The festival is a significant event for the Koya tribe and honours the mother-daughter duo of Sammakka and Saralamma for their rebellion against the Kakatiya dynasty’s forces, who tried to impose unjust taxes on tribal people.

Rituals are performed at the festival according to tribal traditions, and the presence of the deities is symbolised using bamboo sticks, turmeric, vermilion, and other tribal symbols.

