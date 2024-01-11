Telangana: Minor among 6 held for poisoning tiger, search on for missing cubs

Hyderabad: The forest department officials on Thursday, January 11, apprehended at least six people, including a juvenile, for allegedly poisoning the corpse of an ox after it was hunted by tigers. The incident took place in Kagaznagar Forest Area, Asifabad District.

According to the reports, after feasting on the poisoned carcass, it resulted in the death of a large male dominant tiger. The remains of the male tiger were discovered on Monday by the officials. The body of its one and a half-year-old female cub was found on Saturday in the vicinity of where the adult tiger was discovered.

Concerned with the incident, the forest officials are continuing their search for four other tigers, the mother of the dead cub, and three more cubs, which have reportedly been feasting on the same carcass. Meanwhile, the forest officials found the pugmarks of a cub and a fresh cattle kill on Wednesday.

According to a city-based newspaper, a group of 130 people, for the second consecutive day on Thursday, have scattered into the forest in search of the mother and the cubs.

The six accused, who have been arrested, belonged to the Veligi village panchayat limits of Wakandi Mandal. They were reportedly being questioned as they are alleged to have poisoned the cattle carcass, attempting to get rid of the tiger family from the area.