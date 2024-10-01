Telangana: Minor lodges complaint against father over physical abuse

Hyderabad: A 12-year-old girl from Sriramulapalli in Jagtial district lodged a complaint against her father on Tuesday, October 1 for frequent physical abuse.

According to reports, the girl’s situation has deteriorated since her mother’s death, and her father’s remarriage has only escalated the abuse. She has previously been admitted to various social hostels, including Bala Sadanam, Ananda Nilayam, and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, but struggled to adjust and eventually returned home.

This return reportedly angered her father further. Five days ago, she left home and was found in Vemulawada. The district child protection staff, who discovered her in the town, moved her to the Sircilla Sakhi Centre, from which she was returned to her father.

However, after being handed back to him, the girl approached the Jagtial Town police on Tuesday expressing her refusal to return home. Officials notified the child protection staff, who have now placed her back in the Sakhi Centre to ensure her safety and well-being.