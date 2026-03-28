Telangana: Minor TGSRTC bus mishap near Wyra leaves two injured

Hyderabad: A minor road accident occurred near Wyra in Khammam district, where two individuals sustained minor injuries.

The incident took place near the Wyra Police Station when a TGSRTC Express bus traveling from Bhadrachalam towards Khammam came into contact with a container lorry ahead of it.

Accident details

According to reports, a rickshaw puller moving in the wrong direction dropped scaffolding poles onto the road and stopped to collect them. This led to an oncoming car braking suddenly, followed by a container lorry that also came to a halt.

The RTC bus traveling behind made contact with the rear of the lorry.

Speaking with Siasat.com, Wyra police informed that only two individuals sustained slight injuries in the incident.

Police reached the spot, cleared the vehicles, and restored traffic. The injured were given medical attention.