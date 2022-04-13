Telangana: Minority finance corporation subsidy, other schemes in dormant for many years

Hyderabad: The KCR-led TRS government always claims to work for the progress of minorities particularly the Muslims. However, on closer scrutiny, it becomes clear that the real situation is quite contrary to what is being claimed. On one hand, the allocation of the minority budget is woefully inadequate and on the other hand, all the schemes to make the poor Muslims self-reliant are merely on paper.

The state government has recently appointed the chairman of the Minority Finance Corporation but has not released the budget for implementing the schemes. In the absence of a budget, the schemes related to bank subsidy, training employment, direct loan, and driver empowerment for educated youths cannot be implemented.

For the past 4 years, more than 1.5 lakh subsidy scheme applications are pending. The government had not yet released the funds. Similarly, the state government had announced microloans for small businesses up to Rs. 50000 but even this promise has not been fulfilled.

The implementation of the driver empowerment program of the minority Finance Corporation is not taken off but the Christian minority finance corporations seeking applications from Christian candidates. The Christian Finance Corporation performs better than the minority Finance Corporation.

The last date for the Christian candidates to apply for the driver empowerment program is April 23 and the selected candidates shall be given a Maruti Swift Dzire car.