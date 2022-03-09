Telangana: Mixed reactions surface as KCR announces jobs notification

By Siddhant Thakur

Hyderabad: Mixed reactions surface after the announcement regarding the notification to fill up 80,039 jobs vacancies and the plan to regularize 11,103 contract-based jobs was made by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in the state assembly on Wednesday.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi Vidyarthi (TRSV), which is the student wing of the TRS, celebrated at Osmania University campus by performing milk baths to the photo of KCR and also by distributing sweets and bursting crackers.

The announcement of job notifications comes at a crucial point when the assembly elections are in near sight. The government has been severely criticized for not announcing them for many years. Opposition parties and unemployed youth have organized various protests to demand the filling up of vacancies.

On 18 February there was a protest rally held by various student unions, which also included Osmania University Joint Action Committee (OUJAC) at the Arts College in Osmania University. The student union had demanded the release of groups 1, 2 and 3 notifications.

On March 7, a protest was held by the OUJAC for the same cause. An OU scholar was also detained by the police for raising slogans and demanding the release of job notifications in front of CM KCR’s convoy while he was travelling to the state Legislative Assembly on the first day of the budget session.

Criticism

Speaking to Siasat.com, K Pratap Reddy, the chairman of OUJAC expressed distrust over the government’s promise to fill up vacancies. “I do not trust the government to fill the jobs. Moreover, there are 2 Lakh vacancies and only 80,039 new vacancies were announced. How’s that going to be enough? There are so many students looking for jobs. The notification for Group- I could have been released earlier. So many people have given up on their dreams because of the delay and people can’t simply go back now,” he said.

Speaking about the celebrations that took place today at the Osmania University, he said that only the student wing of the TRS celebrated the announcement. “They celebrated because they think that by praising the government, you can get a job,” he remarked.

Pratap Reddy further said that the chief minister promises a lot but delivers on little. “He has announced these notifications because elections are soon going to happen and it is also a way to calm the students down,” he alleged.

What does the notification state?

The CM in the Assembly on Wednesday said that a total of 80,039 vacancies will be filled and 11,103 contract employee jobs in the state will be regularized. That amounts to 91,142 full-time government jobs.

“The process of filling up these vacancies will begin immediately,” he declared.

The government has also decided to relax the upper age limit for direct recruitment keeping in view the aspirations of the unemployed youth. “To enable more unemployed to become eligible to compete in the proposed recruitment we have decided to move the bar up by ten years, except for uniformed services like police. With this, the upper age limit will be 44 years for O.C, 49 years for SC, ST, BC, 54 years for Physically handicapped, and 47 years for Ex-Servicemen,” he informed.

Students have been eagerly waiting for the job notification, especially for Group- I, II, III, IV. 503 vacancies were announced for Group-I, 582 for Group- II, 1373 for Group III, 9168 for Group IV.

Speaking about the delay the CM said “The direct recruitment to certain categories of posts, which were categorized as Group-I, Group-II, Group-III and Group-IV and several other posts in several departments was held up mainly on account of the amendments awaited to the Presidential Order, 2018. This is to ensure the benefit of 95% reservation in favour of local candidates in direct recruitment in (33) districts, (7) Zonal and (2) Multi Zonal cadres.”