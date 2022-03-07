Osmania University scholar detained for raising slogans at KCR’s convoy

Hyderabad: An unemployed Osmania University (OU) scholar was detained by the Saifabad police for raising slogans and demanding the release of job notifications in front of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao’s convoy while it was going to the state Legislative Assembly, on the first day of the budget session.

The incident took place around 10.30 a.m. near Hotel Ashoka, under the Lakdikapul metro station. Right after his detention, the video of the OU scholar surfaced on the Internet in which he was seen showing a black flag, which had OUJAC written on it.

In the video, he was seen demanding the release of job notifications and telling that students are dying of suicide because of a lack of jobs.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Saifabad Police station SI Jyothi said that the person detained is Arjun Nayak, aged 31 Years. He is a scholar from OU and hails from Khammam district. He was brought to the police station at 10.46 a.m.

On 18 February there was a protest rally held by various student unions, which also included OUJAC at the Arts College in Osmania University. The student union demanded the release of groups 1,2 and 3 notifications.

It should be noted that there hasn’t been job notification for group 1 for 11 years Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) jobs in Telangana. The students have complained that they are running out of age and won’t be able to apply if the notification is not announced soon.

Speaking about the incident that took place today, the OUJAC chairman K. Pratap Reddy told Siasat.com, “Everyone from the union had planned to protest against CM at the assembly on the occasion of the budget session. We were all in different places and some of us were arrested before the protest even began,”. He added that Arjun Nayak was at a different place at the time.

Talking about the reason for the protest, he said, “There are 2 Lakh vacancies to fill but there has been no job notification in the past three years. “No funds are being released by the government for government universities. Every day there’s a new case of a student’s death by suicide in Telangana because of unemployment.”