Telangana: MLA Kaushik Reddy accuses Ponnam of Rs 100-crore fly ash scam

Hyderabad: Huzurabad MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy on Monday accsued the BC welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar of being involved in Rs-100 crore scam in the fly ash being transported from NTPC.

Addressing media on Tuesday, Kaushik said that trucks loaded with flyash daily were being sent out daily and the the minister was receiving Rs 50 lakh as kick-backs for the illegal transportation every day.

He said that Prabhakar’s elder brother’s son Anup had been engaged in collecting the money.

Kaushik alleged that despite him catching the trucks red-handedly, only two trucks were seized, and the rest of the trucks were released after the minister made phone calls and asked for their release.

Alleging a total Rs 100 crore scam in the illegal transportation of fly ash, Kaushik challenged Prabhakar for a debate on the allegations.