Telangana MLA poaching case ‘scripted, directed’ by KCR, says NV Subhash

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson for the state NV Subhash attacked chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao and his daughter and MLC K Kavitha and dubbed them as “desperate”.

In an official statement here on Wednesday, Subhash alleged that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLA poaching case is ‘scripted and directed’ by KCR.

“After the liquor scam that allegedly involves MLC K Kavitha, KCR is desperate to prevent the investigation. But KCR should know that central investigative agencies have not been constituted in a day or two. They have been functioning independently for years to flush out the corrupt,” the statement read.

On Kavitha’s recent outburst where she remarked that the BJP’s only job is to chant the name of ‘Ram’ and then steal leaders from other parties either by luring them or coercing them, Subhash, in his statement said, “Kavitha has no right to point fingers at our patriotic BL Santosh. The people of the state are watching the gimmicks and tactics of CM KCR.”