Telangana: MLA Rajaiah visits house of sarpanch who alleged sexual harassment

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Station Ghanpur MLA Thatikonda Rajaiah visited the house of Jankipuram sarpanch Kurusapally Navya Praveen on Sunday who allegedly accused him of “intimidation and sexual harassment”. The sarpanch had sought urgent intervention from chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

After speaking to the sarpanch, Rajaiah addressed the media and said, “I apologize to anyone that was hurt by me. I will stay by women’s side in their struggle for their rights.”

On Friday, Sarpanch Navya explained her ordeal at a press conference.

“A BRS MLA called me and directed me to “fall into line”, otherwise we will not cooperate. There is also a woman involved in this. It is not my culture to defame a woman and thus I cannot reveal her name,” Navya told the media.

She recalled that the concerned MLA dictated that neither her husband nor any other man should accompany her while meeting him. “While clicking photos, he said, that we should stand very close,” Sarpanch Navya alleged.

“During an event, I was standing a little far. He insulted me in front of everyone asking if I was some statue. I request CM KCR and KT Rama Rao not to give tickets to MLA Rajaiah in the coming elections. If he gets a ticket, there will be more atrocities on women.”

MLA Rajaiah was reportedly asked by the leadership of the BRS party to sort out the issue.

He further announced Rs 25 lakhs for the development of Janakipuram village.

Telangana State Women’s commission took a suo moto cognizance and called for an investigation into Rajaiah’s comments.

(With inputs from ANI)