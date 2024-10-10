Telangana: MLC Amer Ali Khan proposes English details in Nikahnamas

Hyderabad: Member of the Telangana Legislative Council (MLC) Amer Ali Khan on Thursday, October 10, requested the Telangana State Waqf Board chairma, Syed Azmatullah Hussaini to incorporate marriage details written in English, in addition to existing Urdu, in Nikahnamas, the marriage records for the Muslim community.

The petition from the MLC comes in view of increasing instances of exploitation by brokers or touts who charge large sums of money to translate marriage certificates into English. Amer Ali Khan highlighted that the absence of English in the marriage certificates makes it difficult for individuals who are trying to obtain a passport or foreign visas.

“To address this, I suggest adding a separate page to the existing nikahnama, containing complete details such as the date of marriage, names of the groom and bride, and other relevant particulars in English,” read the statement from Amer Ali Khan, addressing the issue.

Also Read Hit hard by violence, Jainoor minorities suffer major economic setbacks

MLC Khan also emphasised that this would help married couples, who do not read or write Urdu, understand their marriage contract better.

“Implementing this proposal quickly and effectively will not only enhance transparency but also protect community members from financial exploitation,” MLC Amer Ali Khan added.