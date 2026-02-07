Telangana Model Schools invite applications for academic year 2026-27

Last date to submit application forms in February 28.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 7th February 2026 10:20 pm IST
UP schools to remain open during christmas and celebrate Atal Vajpayee's birth centenary
Representative Image

Hyderabad: Telangana Model Schools, on Saturday, invited applications for Class 6 admissions to its 194 institutions, and announced that the admission test will be held on April 19 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm.

On the same day, admission test for Classes 7-10 will be conducted from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

Candidates from the Open Category are required to pay an exam fee of Rs 200, while those from SC (Scheduled Caste), ST (Scheduled Tribe), BC (Backward Class), persons with disability, physically handicapped and economically backward categories should pay Rs 125.

Add as a preferred source on Google

To submit the application form or to get more details regarding eligibility, application process, and examination schedule, students are advised to contact the nearest Model School or visit the official website at www.tgms.telangana.gov.in.

The last date to submit application forms is February 28.

Telangana Model Schools began in 2013-14 to provide quality English-medium education to students from rural and semi-urban areas at no cost.

MS Admissions 2026-27

These schools function from Class 6 to Intermediate in English medium with the state syllabus. At present, there are 194 Model Schools in the state.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 7th February 2026 10:20 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Education and Career updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button