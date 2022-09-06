Telangana: Moderate rain to hit some districts including Hyderabad

Hyderabad: As the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations continue in the city, Hyderabadis are likely to witness moderate rainfall in some parts.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), some parts of the city will receive moderate rainfall on Tuesday. Yusufgouda, Moosapet, LB Nagar, Serlingampally, Shaikhpet and Khiaratabad are likely to receive moderate rainfall in the city.

In the state, only Rangareddy, Medchal Malkajgiri, and Khammam districts will get moderate rainfall.

Adilabad, Sangareddy, Nizamabad, Narayanpet, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Nagarkurnool, Mancherial, Medak, Peddapalli, Nalgonda, Vikarabad, and Jogulamba Gadwal is supposed to witness light rainfall.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad, the city will witness rainfall till September 8.

As per the forecast, apart from light to moderate rainfall, many areas of Hyderabad are also likely to witness intense spells.

The maximum and minimum temperatures in the city are expected to be in the range of 31-33 degrees Celsius and 22-23 degrees Celsius respectively.