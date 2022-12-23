Telangana: More than 18000 business loan applications received in four days

Hyderabad: Chairman Minority Finance Corporation Imtiaz Ishaq said that in just 4 days, the corporation has received more than 18000 applications for the issuance of loans. He said a meeting with Finance Minister Harish Rao is fixed today, 23 December in which they will discuss various issues besides increasing the subsidy loan budget.

While speaking to daily Siasat, Imtiaz Ishaq said that after a long gap, loans are being issued to minorities for self-employment. The government has allocated Rs 50 crore for issuing loans and also issued its guidelines. Applications are being received online from December 19. Till now more than 18000 applications are being received. An average of 4500 applications are being received on daily basis, the process will continue till January 5, 2023, he added.

The Chairman of Minority Finance Corporation said that a meeting is being held with Finance Minister T. Harish Rao on Friday in which he will apprise him of the applications received daily and request to allocate more fund to the Minority Corporation. Apart from this, Chairman will also submit a written memorandum on various issues to the Finance Minister.