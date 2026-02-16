Telangana mosque vandalised, copies of Quran desecrated

The mosque is situated in Jalalpur village of Bommalaramaram Mandal.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th February 2026 4:45 pm IST|   Updated: 16th February 2026 4:49 pm IST
Messy mosque with scattered Qurans and prayer mats on the floor.
Chaotic mosque scene with Qurans and prayer mats in disarray.

Hyderabad: Worshippers at the Jama Masjid in Telangana’s Yadadiri Bhuvanagiri district were, on Monday, February 16, shocked to see their mosque vandalised and the Quran desecrated.

The mosque is situated in Jalalpur village of Bommalaramaram Mandal. According to reports, a few people entered the place of worship, damaged the walls and window panes and washroom doors. Several copies of the Quran were scattered around the premises.

Jama Masjid located in Jabalpur village of Bommalaramaram Mandal, Telangana

Condemning the incident, Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) Spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan demanded that the police file a criminal case and initiate a thorough investigation at the earliest.

Add as a preferred source on Google

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th February 2026 4:45 pm IST|   Updated: 16th February 2026 4:49 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hate Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button