Telangana mosque vandalised, copies of Quran desecrated

Hyderabad: Worshippers at the Jama Masjid in Telangana’s Yadadiri Bhuvanagiri district were, on Monday, February 16, shocked to see their mosque vandalised and the Quran desecrated.

The mosque is situated in Jalalpur village of Bommalaramaram Mandal. According to reports, a few people entered the place of worship, damaged the walls and window panes and washroom doors. Several copies of the Quran were scattered around the premises.

Jama Masjid located in Jabalpur village of Bommalaramaram Mandal, Telangana

Condemning the incident, Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) Spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan demanded that the police file a criminal case and initiate a thorough investigation at the earliest.