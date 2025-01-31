Telangana: Mother and daughter die after being buried in earth during NREGS work

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a mother and daughter died and five more were injured while performing the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) works in Godardhanagiri village of Akkannapeta mandal in Siddipet district on Thursday.

Kandarapu Saravva (50) and Annaji Mamatha (32), along with 21 other workers were digging earth from Sanjeevarayani Gutta, a hilly mound in the village, for laying thar roads to agricultural lands using shovels, when boulders and earth fell on them.

By the time villagers could use JCBs to pull them out, it was too late.

NREGS workers Indrala Swaroopa, Indrala Renuka, Valaboju Manemma, Gouda Venkataiah and Thatikonda Vimala were severely injured in the incident.

The injured were shifted to Husnabad Government Hospital, from where Swaroopa was shifted to Warangal MGM Hospital for better treatment.

The police lodged a case based on the complaint from the family members of the deceased and are investigating.