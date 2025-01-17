Telangana: Mother & daughter die in road accident due to fog

Hyderabad: Thick fog led to a tragic accident on the Warangal-Hyderabad National Highway, claiming the lives of a mother and her young daughter.

The incident occurred near Yadadri Bhuvanagiri on Thursday morning, January 16, when the dense fog obscured visibility, causing a car to collide with a lorry ahead.

The victims have been identified as Anusha aged 28 and her seven-year-old daughter Chaitra, both from Venkatrantanda in the Kesamudram mandal of Mahabubabad district.

The family was returning to Hyderabad from their native village after celebrating Sankranti. As they approached the area near Raigiri, their vehicle struck the lorry at high speed due to the poor visibility caused by the fog.

Two more injured

In addition to the fatalities, the husband of Anusha, Santosh Bhukya, and their elder daughter Pranashwini sustained injuries along with other relatives in the car.

The collision trapped the occupants inside for over half an hour, causing them significant distress before rescue services could extricate them.

They were subsequently transported to a hospital in Bhuvanagiri for treatment.

