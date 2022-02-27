Telangana: Mother pushes blind teenage son into canal

Hyderabad: A woman on Saturday deliberately pushed her 14-year-old blind son into a canal at Nagarjuna Sagar Project in Nalgonda district.

The police said that the accused was a 36-year-old woman named N Sailja, a widow working as domestic help. Her husband died by suicide a few years ago. Apart from being blind, the victim also suffered mental health issues, said the police.

The victim was identified as Gopichand, who was visually impaired since birth and became mentally challenged during the lockdown. Shedding light on the incident, Vemulapallly sub-inspector said that Sailja grew impatient with Gopichand who would not sleep at night and walk out of the house randomly.

On Saturday Sailja traveled with her son to Nagarjuna Sagar Project’s left canal. She walked on the bund for some distance and pushed the boy into the canal. As he saw the boy drowning, a farmer asked two youth who were playing nearby to save Gopichand.

However, the strong currents washed the victim away, before help could reach. Sailja has been taken into custody and the police have registered a case of attempt to murder. The boy is yet to be traced.