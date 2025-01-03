Telangana: Motorist’s throat slit due to Chinese manja, hospitalised

Hyderabad: A motorist named from Gurrayigudem village, Chandrugonda mandal in Telangana suffered a severe throat cut, reportedly caused by Chinese manja, while riding his two-wheeler in Ramavaram village, Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

The incident occurred as the motorist named Krishna Rao was returning home, with the Sankranti festival approaching, a time when kite flying is common.

As he rode, the sharp manja inadvertently slashed his throat, causing him to collapse onto the ground. A passerby noticed his fall and rushed to assist him as he was bleeding profusely.

Krishna Rao was initially taken to the Government General Hospital in Kothagudem for treatment but was later transferred to Hyderabad for more advanced care.

Chinese manja has been banned due to its dangerous nature, which poses significant risks during kite-flying seasons.

Despite this ban, incidents involving injuries from such materials continue to be reported.

The Hyderabad police have registered 18 cases against 22 individuals for possessing banned Chinese manja made from non-biodegradable and synthetic materials.

A total of 1,094 bobbins made from these harmful products were confiscated from the shopkeepers. Police officials have also warned shopkeepers not to sell the banned Chinese manja with severe action promised for non-compliance.

In addition, the Hyderabad police held several meetings with shopkeepers and customers in Mangalhat and surrounding areas, urging them to take safety precautions when flying kites. They recommended flying kites only from buildings with compound walls or railings to prevent falls.

The Hyderabad police also stressed the importance of avoiding the purchase of Chinese manja to protect human lives, birds, and animals, warning that failure to follow these guidelines would result in legal consequences.

On Saturday, December 21, three individuals were arrested after the Mangalhat police raided two shops and seized Chinese manja worth Rs. 4.26 lakhs.

Based on a tip-off, the police raided the shops located at Mangalhath market. The three accused – Vinay Raj Singh, Anoop Singh and Shanker Singh – were illegally selling the Chinese thread used for flying kites.

A case has been registered.

Why is Chinese manja dangerous?

Chinese manja (kite string) which is illegally sold in various parts of India including Hyderabad during Sankranti is harmful due to its composition, which often includes synthetic materials like nylon and coated with glass powder or metal. This makes it extremely sharp and capable of causing serious injuries to humans, animals, and birds. It is known to entangle or cut through the skin, leading to deep cuts and even fatalities.

Additionally, it poses a threat to wildlife as birds can get caught in it, leading to injury or death. Its non-biodegradable nature also contributes to environmental pollution.



