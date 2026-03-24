Telangana MP flags Rs 24,850 crore pending in Animal Husbandry dept

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy questioned the status of Rs 24,850.33 crore released by the Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying for crucial schemes.

Speaking during the Question Hour in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, March 24, Reddy said there has been a considerable delay in the release of funds, which directly impacts welfare initiatives.

He pointed out that in most cases, the central government’s share remains pending. This includes the Integrated Sample Survey Scheme worth Rs 92.50 crore, the Assistance to States for Control of Animal Diseases (ASCAD) worth Rs 7,421.23 crore and the National Livestock Mission (NLM) worth Rs 12,304.59 crore.

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He also listed schemes, like the National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP) worth Rs 3,880.40 crore and the Livestock Census, worth Rs 1,151.61 crore, that have received no funding.

“These schemes are crucial for supporting farmers, strengthening the livestock sector, and improving animal health. I urge the Ministry to immediately release the funds and expedite the implementation of these schemes,” he said.