Telangana MP seeks forest project clearances from Environment Minister

Hyderabad: Telangana MP from Peddapalli Vamsi Krishna on Friday, February 13, met Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and sought clearances for major forest and rural projects in the state.

The two leaders discussed sustainable development, forest conservation, industrial clearances and balancing growth with ecological responsibility. Following the meeting, Krishna reaffirmed his commitment to working closely with the ministry to advance green development and environmental safeguards in the region.

“I stressed the importance of ensuring that development initiatives align with environmental protection and long-term sustainability,” Krishna said in a statement after the meeting in Delhi.

The MP sought clearances for road projects in Peddpalli, such as the Mallampet-Nakkalapalli road (4.45 km), Rajaram-Babberachiluka (2.14 km), Bopparam Algaon (5.08 km) and Parpally Kawar Kothapally (3.69 km) in Kotapally mandal, Chinnaraspalle Vemanapally via Nagara in Lingala, Eetapalli (7.127 km) in Vemanapally region and Racharla-Arjuanagutta via Vemanapally Algaon in Royyalapalli, Sirsa, Annaram (10.604 km) and Vemanapally forest belt.

Yadav said due consideration would be given to resolve the pending issues, paving the way for these essential developments.