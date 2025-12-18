Telangana: MPDO dies of ‘cardiac arrest’ after poll duty stress in Mulugu

Hyderabad: A Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO) died after reportedly collapsing due to a suspected cardiac arrest due to stress following election-related duties in Telangana’s Mulugu district.

According to reports, G Rajendra Prasad, aged 60, a resident of Hanamkonda and serving as the MPDO of Venkatapuram mandal, had been on long-term medical leave due to health issues.

However, following instructions from senior officials in connection with the ongoing local body elections, he rejoined duty in October.

Altercation with staff reported

On Wednesday, December 17, he was supervising the third phase of the elections in the mandal. After completion of the vote-counting process late in the night, an altercation reportedly broke out between Rajendra Prasad and some election staff over payment discrepancies related to election duty honorarium.

The disagreement is said to have caused him considerable stress.

Moments later, he went to a nearby tea stall, where he suddenly collapsed. Colleagues and locals rushed him to the Venkatapuram Community Health Centre and then to the Mulugu District Hospital.

CPR administered, shifted to Warangal

Doctors administered CPR and conducted other tests before advising that he be shifted to Warangal due to his critical condition. He was being transported to a hospital in Warangal when doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Authorities are yet to determine the exact cause of death, but initial reports suggest it was triggered by stress and overexertion during election duties.