Telangana: MPO booked for acquiring assets worth Rs 2.31 crore

Hyderabad: A case of disproportionate assets has been registered against a Mandal Panchayat Officer (MPO) from Sangareddy.

Dubbudu Surender Reddy, an MPO working in the district panchayat office in Sangareddy district, was found to have acquired movable and immovable assets all amounting to Rs 2 crore and 31 lakhs.

A press note from the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) says that Reddy is suspected to have acquired assets by indulging in “unlawful practices and dubious means during his service and illicitly enriched himself.”

The note informed that the case is under investigation, and verification of additional assets is still underway.

In March, the ACB booked a sub-registrar named Mir Arshad Ali from Rajendra Nagar after unearthing Rs 1.87 crore worth assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.