Telangana: MRF keen to set up Rs 1000 crore assembly line at Sangareddy

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 17th February 2022 12:37 pm IST
Telangana: MRF keen to set up Rs 1000 crore assembly line at Sangareddy
MRF to set a Rs 1,000 cr assembly line in Sanga Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana IT minister KTR Rama Rao (KTR) on Thursday met MRF India’s Managing Director Arun Mammen, who expressed the company’s keen interest to set up an assembly line worth Rs 1000 crore at Sangareddy.

KTR took to twitter to share the news, and said, “Met with Sri Arun Mammen, VC & MD of MRF India who has shared with me that they’ve decided to invest ₹1,000 Cr into expanding their facility & creating a new specialty assembly line at Sangareddy district 👍. He also offered CSR of ₹4Cr to the “Mana Ooru – Mana Badi” program 🙏.”

Mammen also assured to donate Rs 400 crore as part of Corporate Social Responsibility to the “Mana Ooru Mana Badi,” initiative of the Telangana government.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button