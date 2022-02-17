Telangana: MRF keen to set up Rs 1000 crore assembly line at Sangareddy

Hyderabad: Telangana IT minister KTR Rama Rao (KTR) on Thursday met MRF India’s Managing Director Arun Mammen, who expressed the company’s keen interest to set up an assembly line worth Rs 1000 crore at Sangareddy.

KTR took to twitter to share the news, and said, “Met with Sri Arun Mammen, VC & MD of MRF India who has shared with me that they’ve decided to invest ₹1,000 Cr into expanding their facility & creating a new specialty assembly line at Sangareddy district 👍. He also offered CSR of ₹4Cr to the “Mana Ooru – Mana Badi” program 🙏.”

Mammen also assured to donate Rs 400 crore as part of Corporate Social Responsibility to the “Mana Ooru Mana Badi,” initiative of the Telangana government.