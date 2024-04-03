Telangana: MRPS chief slams Cong for no LS poll candidates from Madiga community

The MRPS chief called for a state-wide protest for 10 days starting on Wednesday against AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Telangana chief minister and TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy over the issue.

Updated: 3rd April 2024 2:19 pm IST
MRPS chief Manda Krishna Madiga.

Hyderabad: The Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) chief Manda Krishna Madiga slammed the Congress party for not fielding even a single candidate from the Madiga community for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing a press conference at the Press Club in Somajiguda on Tuesday, April 2, he said that the Congress is endangering the political identity of the Madigas.

The MRPS chief called for a state-wide protest for 10 days starting on Wednesday against AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Telangana chief minister and TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy over the issue.

He also slammed former deputy chief minister Kadiyam Srihari for quitting the BRS and joining the Congress.

“Kadiyam Srihari has no values…Revanth Reddy in the past had called for stoning individuals who ditch parties without resigning from their elected roles. Then, who should be stoned now?” he asked.

The MRPS chief has extended his support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the Lok Sabha polls.

Telangana is going to the ballot on May 13, as per the schedule for Lok Sabha polls released by the Election Commission of India.

