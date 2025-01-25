Telangana: MRPS chief’s illegal constructions demolished in Warangal

Hyderabad: Municipal authorities in Greater Warangal demolished illegal constructions owned with Manda Krishna Madiga, the founding president of the MRPS (Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi).

This action took place on Hunter Road, where it was reported that Madiga and two others had encroached upon 400 square yards of land.

The complaint regarding these illegal constructions was lodged two and a half years ago by Namburi Charumathi to the authorities.

Following an investigation, senior officials confirmed the encroachments were indeed valid and ordered the demolition of the structures in September 2022.

Despite the order, no action was taken for over two years.

Consequently, Charumathi approached the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), which mandated that the constructions be demolished by January 24.

In response to these developments, Manda Krishna Madiga sought relief from the High Court to overturn the NHRC’s orders; however, he did not receive any reprieve.

As a result, municipal staff proceeded with the demolition of the illegal structures on Hunter Road.