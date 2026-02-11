Telangana municipal polls: People’s Pulse exit poll predicts big win for Congress

Hyderabad: People’s Pulse exit poll has predicted a thumping win for the Congress in the Telangana Municipal Elections held on Wednesday, February 11.

According to the survey, the ruling party is likely to secure winning seats in 68-76 municipalities, nearly 60 per cent of the total 116 municipalities.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is likely to bag 29-36 seats, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may get three to five seats, while the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) may have to settle for one seat.

Map and results of Telangana municipal elections 2026 exit poll predictions.

For municipal wards, the exit poll again predicted a Congress win between 1,210 and 1,290 wards, followed by the BRS with 860 to 930, the BJP at 250 to 270, while AIMIM is expected to bag between 35 and 44 wards.

Corporation-wise, the exit poll predicts a Congress dominance in Ramagundam (30-34 wards), Mancherial (39-43 wards) and Kothugudam (28-34 wards), Nalgonda (21-26wards) and Mahabubnagar (26-30 wards)

In Karimnagar (24-29 wards) and Nizamabad (26-31 wards), the BJP is expected to gain. Karimnagar is the Parliamentary constituency of Union Minister for State and BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

People’s Pulse stated a 36 per cent voter share for the Congress, followed by the BRS at 29.7 per cent, the BJP at 19.3 per cent and AIMIM with two per cent.

Telangana municipal polls

Polling for 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations in Telangana was held from 7 am to 5 pm. A total of 52,17,413 voters, including 25.50 lakh men and 26.67 lakh women, are eligible to cast their votes in 2,981 wards in the 123 urban local bodies, according to the Telangana State Election Commission (SEC).

Counting of votes will be taken up on February 13.

The elections saw 12,944 candidates testing their political fortunes. Twelve candidates in nine municipalities have been elected unopposed.

For the municipalities, a total of 10,719 candidates contested, including 2,358 candidates from Congress, 2,478 from BRS and 2,252 from the BJP.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy cast his vote at his assembly constituency of Kodangal in Vikarabad district, while Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar exercised his franchise in Karimnagar.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka voted at a polling booth in his assembly constituency of Madhira in Khammam district.