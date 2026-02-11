Congress leader Jaga Reddy creates ruckus at polling station in Sangareddy

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader Jagga Reddy created a ruckus at ward number 34 polling station at Sangareddy during the Telangana municipal elections and abused policemen for allegedly manhandling Congress workers on Wednesday, February 11.

In a video that has gone viral on social media platforms, Reddy is seen shouting and charging towards an inspector-rank officer, even as a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and other Sub-Inspectors try to pacify him. Reddy is heard yelling, “I will see you” at the police Inspector.

The incident took place after the Inspector and a Home Guard allegedly manhandled and dragged the ward 34 Congress party contestant by the collar outside the polling station.

On coming to know about the alleged assault, Reddy, along with his followers, reached the spot and started a protest. Higher-ranked police officials later dispersed the gathering.

Senior Congress leader Jagga Reddy created a ruckus at ward number 34 polling station at Sangareddy and abused policemen for allegedly manhandling Congress workers on Wednesday, February 11.



The incident took place after the inspector and a home guard allegedly manhandled and… pic.twitter.com/E2MyFf0rgw — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) February 11, 2026

Also Read Telangana municipal polls: Multiple clashes reported across districts

The previous day, a case was registered against Reddy at the Sadashivpet Police Station for violating the model code of conduct (MCC).

“We had received a complaint saying Jaga Reddy was distributing money to people; however, upon investigation, we found no proof of this. Still, a case was registered as he was not supposed to come to this area during elections,” an official from the Sadashivpet Police told Siasat.com.

A video has surfaced on social media where Reddy is seen handing a cobbler a wad of cash. When asked about this, Sadashivpet Police said that the video is “not from their area.”

On February 10, a case was registered against Jaga Reddy at the Sadashivpet police station for violating the Model Code of Conduct.



While a video shows the Congress leader handing a wad of cash to a cobbler, police denied that the incident took place in their area.



Sadashivpet… pic.twitter.com/JqQicOuDDU — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) February 11, 2026

Polling for 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations took place in Telangana on February 11. While most of the day was peaceful, skirmishes were reported in a few districts, including Mahabubabad, Narsapur, Karimnagar and Bhupalpalli.