Telangana municipal polls: Police use lathicharge after BJP, BRS workers clash

Hyderabad: The police resorted to a lathi charge when party workers of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) clashed at a polling station in Karimnagar during the municipal elections on Wednesday, February 11.

The brawl began at the 58th division of Karimnagar town when a female voter found out that her vote had already been cast by the time she arrived at the Zilla Parishad polling station. On learning about the incident, BJP workers gathered and staged a protest at the centre.

They entered into an argument with BRS candidate Ravinder Singh, following which supporters of both parties engaged in a heated exchange.

On information, a police contingent led by Commissioner of Police Gaush Alam rushed to the spot and used mild force to disperse the groups. A few persons sustained injuries in the lathi charge.